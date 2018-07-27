Phone scam targets registered offenders

A new phone scam is targeting people on the state’s sex offender registry.
According to the Alaska State Troopers online dispatch, the scam starts with a caller claiming to be a trooper from the sex offender/child kidnapper registry office.
The caller tells the victim they are out of compliance and threatens arrest if a sum of money is not paid.
According to the dispatch report, no law enforcement agency in Alaska will contact people and demand money over the phone.
Troopers warn against providing payment to anyone claiming to be law enforcement that reaches out via phone or email. People can get information about their compliance status by contacting police or troopers directly. Do not use a phone number provided by an unknown caller.
More information about the state sex offender/child kidnapper registry can be found at following link: http://dps.alaska.gov/SORweb/sorweb.aspx
