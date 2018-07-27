Newscast – Friday, July 27, 2018

By July 27, 2018Newscasts

Stories include Mayor Ken Koelsch not running for another term and Assemblymembers Beth Weldon and Norton Gregory announcing their runs for mayor, a former Alaska resident pleads not quilty to charges of Alaska Permanent Fund dividend fraud, and the latest on the Taixtsalda Hill wildfire near Tok.

0

Recent headlines

X