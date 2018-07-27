Newscast – Friday, July 27, 2018

Stories include Mayor Ken Koelsch not running for another term and Assemblymembers Beth Weldon and Norton Gregory announcing their runs for mayor, a former Alaska resident pleads not quilty to charges of Alaska Permanent Fund dividend fraud, and the latest on the Taixtsalda Hill wildfire near Tok.
Recent headlines
Looking to succeed his former boss, Jesse Kiehl mounts campaign for state SenateJesse Kiehl has spent the past two decades working in the Capitol, first as a staffer for former Gov. Tony Knowles, then as a legislative aide for former Sen. Kim Elton. He served as an aide for outgoing Sen. Dennis Egan until this year.
New farm bill program aims to help food insecurity in AlaskaIn some parts of rural Alaska, rates of food insecurity are as high as 27 percent. A new program would give individuals up to $5,000 and organizations up to $10,000 to address food insecurity.
Woman charged with 149 counts of Permanent Fund dividend fraudA woman suspected of fraudulently applying for $70,000 in Alaska Permanent Fund dividends pleaded not guilty at arraignment.
VPSO director charged with leaving scene of vehicle accident, criminal mischiefTroopers report that Jody Potts of Fairbanks used her truck to push a car blocking her from getting out of a parking spot.