Juneau mayor won’t seek re-election

Juneau Mayor Ken Koelsch won’t seek a second term. That’s according to a news release.

“My commitment to this community will never cease – and yet it’s time to turn the reins of leadership over to the next generation,” Koelsch said in a prepared statement. “I am proud of what we’ve done for Juneau. Nothing is simple or easy but we tackled difficult and complex issues like homelessness and crime while still trying to pay attention to schools and streets and keeping taxes under control.”

Reached early Friday, Koelsch confirmed his decision and said he’d have further comment later in the day.

A former Assemblyman, Koelsch won his seat in a special election in 2016. His term expires after the municipal election on Oct. 2.

So far only one other contender has filed to run for mayor. Saralyn Tabachnick, executive director of AWARE, announced her candidacy last month.

But there’s still time for others to run. The deadline to file a nominating petition with the city clerk is Aug. 13.

Koelsch is well-known in the Juneau community for his 28 years teaching at Juneau-Douglas High School. He retired in 1996 and went to work as port director for U.S. Customs and Border Protection for 18 years.

His tenure has not been uncontroversial. During his term he’s passed several initiatives by a razor-thin majority including a resolution supporting the now-aborted “Juneau Access Project” which would extend the highway up Lynn Canal. He also helped criminalize camping in front of businesses in the downtown core.

In his statement, he acknowledged the tough stances and difficult choices coming before the Assembly.

“I have had the luxury of not having to be guided just by poll numbers or the loudest voices,” Koelsch wrote. “I’ve had the luxury of trying to do what is right by relying on my family values and life experiences and my interactions with you.”

He’s not the only member of the Assembly opting not to seek re-election. Deputy Mayor Jerry Nankervis is running for state House District 34 and won’t appear on the ballot.

Assemblymen Jesse Kiehl and Rob Edwardson are also running for state office, though their terms don’t expire this year.