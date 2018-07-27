Gardentalk – When too much moisture is a bad thing

In this week’s edition of Gardentalk, master gardener Ed Buyarski encourages us to check out the latest bulb catalogs and place our orders now before this fall’s bulb season.
When your bulbs arrive, set them aside until you’re ready to plant in September and October.
“Keep them in a cool, dry place in your garage or something like that,” Buyarski said.
Listen to the July 26 edition of Gardentalk about bulbs, garlic and cherries:
For garlic already in the ground and nearing harvest, Buyarski recommends gardeners avoid watering their garlic plants at least two weeks before harvest time.
“Bottom line is quit watering your garlic if you still are,” Buyarski said. “That helps toughen up their skins, kind of like curing potatoes in the ground.”
The garlic plant’s bulbs could also develop a fungus and rotten, thin skins if they get too much moisture or if they’re left in the ground too long.
Buyarki also reminds cherry tree owners to pick their ripe cherries before Juneau’s summer rains start. Otherwise, cherries will crack and split, and quickly become inedible.
“The rains will cause them to almost explode overnight. And then, they get rotten and they’re not good for whatever you want to use your cherries for,” Buyarski said.
