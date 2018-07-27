Candidate for school board hopes to give back by advocating for education

Former legislative staffer Paul Kelly has filed to run for Juneau’s Board of Education in the Oct. 2 election.

Kelly is a third-generation Alaskan from Anchorage. He decided to move to Juneau full time last July after working here as a legislative aide for Rep. Andy Josephson.

“It’s important to give back to your community and even though I just moved to Juneau, I don’t think it’s too early to start giving back,” Kelly said.

Kelly, 34, graduated in 2016 from the University of Alaska Anchorage with a bachelor’s in engineering. He now works for the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities as an analyst programmer.

Kelly said he’d bring his experience to the board of mentoring students through UA’s Alaska Native Science and Engineering Program. He also served in leadership roles with the Society of Women Engineers and on the College of Engineering student council.

He also previously worked as an English language teaching assistant in France.

Kelly also said his fiancee has two children who attend Juneau schools.

“So it’s personal for me that I want to ensure that they have the best possible future and that every Juneau student should have the best possible opportunities,” Kelly said.

He said the school budget is his primary focus.

Kelly has been going door-to-door in Juneau neighborhoods to introduce himself to voters and plans to continue up until the election.

The municipal filing period for Juneau Assembly and school board candidates opens Aug. 3. There are two open seats on the school board.

Three school board incumbents are up for re-election this October. Andi Story is focusing on running for statehouse. Emil Mackey confirmed he will file a letter of intent. And Josh Keaton confirmed he will not run this year.

Another candidate, Elizabeth Siddon, filed a letter of intent to run on Sunday.