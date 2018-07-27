A Juneau Afternoon, Monday July 30

A Juneau Afternoon 7-30-2018
We are on our summer schedule for A Juneau Afternoon with live shows Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Now through the month of August, we’ll be airing episodes of Hidden Brain on Mondays from 3-4pm on KTOO. On KRNN, from 4-5pm, we’ll hear Classical Guitar Alive.
Tonight at 7pm, tune in for a Special about Harborview Medical Center in King County Washington. Harborview, owned by King County and operated by UW Medicine, takes on the direst emergencies from all over Washington State, as well as all of Alaska. In this hour-long special broadcast, we bring listeners inside the iconic hospital, and get a taste of some of the life-and-death stories that unfold there every day.
Recent headlines
Looking to succeed his former boss, Jesse Kiehl mounts campaign for state SenateJesse Kiehl has spent the past two decades working in the Capitol, first as a staffer for former Gov. Tony Knowles, then as a legislative aide for former Sen. Kim Elton. He served as an aide for outgoing Sen. Dennis Egan until this year.
New farm bill program aims to help food insecurity in AlaskaIn some parts of rural Alaska, rates of food insecurity are as high as 27 percent. A new program would give individuals up to $5,000 and organizations up to $10,000 to address food insecurity.
Woman charged with 149 counts of Permanent Fund dividend fraudA woman suspected of fraudulently applying for $70,000 in Alaska Permanent Fund dividends pleaded not guilty at arraignment.
VPSO director charged with leaving scene of vehicle accident, criminal mischiefTroopers report that Jody Potts of Fairbanks used her truck to push a car blocking her from getting out of a parking spot.