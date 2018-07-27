A Juneau Afternoon, Monday July 30

A Juneau Afternoon 7-30-2018

We are on our summer schedule for A Juneau Afternoon with live shows Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Now through the month of August, we’ll be airing episodes of Hidden Brain on Mondays from 3-4pm on KTOO. On KRNN, from 4-5pm, we’ll hear Classical Guitar Alive.

Tonight at 7pm, tune in for a Special about Harborview Medical Center in King County Washington. Harborview, owned by King County and operated by UW Medicine, takes on the direst emergencies from all over Washington State, as well as all of Alaska. In this hour-long special broadcast, we bring listeners inside the iconic hospital, and get a taste of some of the life-and-death stories that unfold there every day.