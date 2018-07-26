Newscast – Thursday, July 26, 2018

Stories include a missing Juneau man and a fuel spill after a sinking in Bristol Bay, an Alaska Airlines pilot sentenced to prison for flying under the influence of alcohol, and the director of a village public safety officer program charged with criminal mischief and leaving the scene of an accident .
Recent headlines
-
When prisoners own the store, everyone profitsIn some facilities, the for-profit companies directly operate the commissaries and reap all of the profits. In others, the state runs the store. Here, the profits stay in the institution.
-
Third-party groups make presence felt in Alaska electionA brother of Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike Dunleavy and a prominent sport fishing activist have put hundreds of thousands of dollars into a third-party group supporting Dunleavy's candidacy, a sign of Alaska's new political reality.
-
Study: Economic recession to end in Anchorage by next yearA study paints a more optimistic economic portrait for Anchorage over the next three years, projecting the city will exit its economic recession by 2019.
-
Nome Nugget newspaper under new ownershipOne of the new owners says the independently-owned Nugget is “a reporter’s dream,” because of its nature as a community paper.