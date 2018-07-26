Hot, dry weather spurs wildfire growth in eastern Alaska

A wildfire burning in remote eastern Alaska has grown significantly and firefighters are taking steps to protect cabins and private property.
The state Division of Forestry says the fire southeast of Tok (tohk) started Monday and quickly covered 1 square mile (2.6 sq. kilometers).
By Tuesday, the fire had expanded and covered 7.3 square miles (19 sq. kilometers). Most of the fire’s growth was on the southeast edge.
Forestry officials initially tried to fully suppress the fire. Their strategy changed Tuesday to protect cabins.
The fire is burning 38 miles (61 kilometers) southeast of Tok on the Alaska Highway and 14 miles (22.53 kilometers) southwest of the village of Northway.
Hot, dry weather is forecast through the end of the week.
