A Juneau Afternoon, Friday July 27
Andy Kline will be your host:
Dr. Ira Chasnoff will be here to preview the film Moment to Moment: Teens Growing Up with FASD;
We’ll hear about what the YEP (Youth Employment in Parks) Kids have been up to this summer;
Get the details on Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and the upcoming Alaska Meditates events;
And find out how you can help Kauai at the Hawaii Volcano Disaster Relief Fundraiser
Recent headlines
-
Coast Guard suspends search for missing Juneau man in Bristol BayHowever, Alaska State Troopers are continuing their search for John Phillips, 59, of Juneau. He's the only person unaccounted for after the fishing vessel Pacific Knight capsized.
-
When prisoners own the store, everyone profitsIn some facilities, the for-profit companies directly operate the commissaries and reap all of the profits. In others, the state runs the store. Here, the profits stay in the institution.
-
Third-party groups make presence felt in Alaska electionA brother of Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike Dunleavy and a prominent sport fishing activist have put hundreds of thousands of dollars into a third-party group supporting Dunleavy's candidacy, a sign of Alaska's new political reality.
-
Study: Economic recession to end in Anchorage by next yearA study paints a more optimistic economic portrait for Anchorage over the next three years, projecting the city will exit its economic recession by 2019.