A Juneau Afternoon, Friday July 27

Andy Kline will be your host:

Dr. Ira Chasnoff will be here to preview the film Moment to Moment: Teens Growing Up with FASD;

We’ll hear about what the YEP (Youth Employment in Parks) Kids have been up to this summer;

Get the details on Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and the upcoming Alaska Meditates events;

And find out how you can help Kauai at the Hawaii Volcano Disaster Relief Fundraiser