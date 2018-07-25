Newscast – Wednesday, July 25, 2018

Stories include Superintendent Mike Miller leaving the Juneau School District, a tender that capsized near Dillingham, the body of a missing fisherman found near Togiak, and a plane that flipped in Naknek Lake.
Recent headlines
-
As lands uplift, a wetland refuge in Juneau is losing groundThe land right outside Rue’s house is fairly new. And there’s a geologic explanation for why the view has changed so much since his kids were small.
-
Juneau schools superintendent to resign for position in CaliforniaMark Miller has led the Juneau School District since 2014.
-
Government unable to track hundreds of parents it separated from their childrenOfficials said 1,012 parents and children separated at the border have already been reunited. But up to 463 parents may have been deported or have voluntarily left without their children.
-
Online sales taxes could encourage Alaskans to shop localIn June, the Supreme Court overturned a 1992 decision preventing states and municipalities from taxing online retailers without a presence in their jurisdiction. States and communities that are not home to warehouses, stores or offices belonging to major online retailers can now tax their sales.