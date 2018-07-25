Juneau fisherman missing after tender capsizes near Dillingham

Searchers are looking for a missing crew member from a Petersburg-based commercial fishing boat that capsized and sank in Nushagak Bay close to Dillingham Wednesday morning.

The 58-foot seiner and longliner Pacific Knight capsized and sank near Clark’s Point. The boat had been tendering salmon in Bristol Bay this summer. The Pacific Knight is registered to a corporation called Lone Fisherman headed by Jeb and Maura Phillips of Petersburg.

According to the Coast Guard, two people were rescued from the water by the good Samaritan vessel Amanda C and transferred to the Alaska State Troopers at the scene. The troopers say three people were on board when it went down. Jeb Phillips, 31, of Petersburg and a teenage male crew member were able to escape. John Phillips, 59, of Juneau is still missing. It is unknown if he was wearing a personal flotation device.

A helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak was on scene Wednesday searching for Phillips along with the troopers and good Samaritan vessels.