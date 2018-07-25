Juneau fisherman missing after tender capsizes near Dillingham

Searchers are looking for a missing crew member from a Petersburg-based commercial fishing boat that capsized and sank in Nushagak Bay close to Dillingham Wednesday morning.
The 58-foot seiner and longliner Pacific Knight capsized and sank near Clark’s Point. The boat had been tendering salmon in Bristol Bay this summer. The Pacific Knight is registered to a corporation called Lone Fisherman headed by Jeb and Maura Phillips of Petersburg.
According to the Coast Guard, two people were rescued from the water by the good Samaritan vessel Amanda C and transferred to the Alaska State Troopers at the scene. The troopers say three people were on board when it went down. Jeb Phillips, 31, of Petersburg and a teenage male crew member were able to escape. John Phillips, 59, of Juneau is still missing. It is unknown if he was wearing a personal flotation device.
A helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak was on scene Wednesday searching for Phillips along with the troopers and good Samaritan vessels.
Recent headlines
-
State officials weigh shift to more voting by mailRural Alaskans don’t want a system that entirely relies on mail.
-
As lands uplift, a wetland refuge in Juneau is losing groundThe land right outside Rue’s house is fairly new. And there’s a geologic explanation for why the view has changed so much since his kids were small.
-
Juneau schools superintendent to resign for position in CaliforniaMark Miller has led the Juneau School District since 2014.
-
Government unable to track hundreds of parents it separated from their childrenOfficials said 1,012 parents and children separated at the border have already been reunited. But up to 463 parents may have been deported or have voluntarily left without their children.