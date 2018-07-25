Body of Togiak fisherman who fell overboard found

Alaska State Troopers recovered the body of a fisherman who fell overboard in Togiak Bay
According to Alaska State Troopers, Anthony Active, 39, from Togiak, fell from a 26-foot a set net skiff while checking a set net Monday afternoon.
He was not wearing a personal flotation device.
The Coast Guard discovered his body at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday morning by air after it had washed onto the beach about 7 miles southwest from Togiak Village. Troopers recovered his body.
Active’s next of kin have been notified and his remains are being sent to the State Medical Examiner in Anchorage.
This is the second fisherman to fall overboard in Bristol Bay in less than a week.
Grant Hildreth Jr. fell off the F/V Cape Greig on Thursday in Ugashik. The search for Hildreth was suspended Friday afternoon.
