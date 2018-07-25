A Juneau Afternoon, Thursday July 26

A Juneau Afternoon 7-26-2018

Kate Enge will be here with our weekly update from Juneau Public Library;

We’ll hear about this weekend’s Gathering of the Drums, hosted by Woosh Ji Een Dance Group

Juneau Makerspace will highlight their upcoming activities, such as the drone meet up and JUMP Weekend film collaborative;

And we’ll get our weekly arts and culture activities update on Arts Up!

Tonight at 7pm on KTOO 104.3, tune in for the Mudrooms Season 7 sampler