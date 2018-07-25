A Juneau Afternoon, Thursday July 26

A Juneau Afternoon 7-26-2018
Kate Enge will be here with our weekly update from Juneau Public Library;
We’ll hear about this weekend’s Gathering of the Drums, hosted by Woosh Ji Een Dance Group
Juneau Makerspace will highlight their upcoming activities, such as the drone meet up and JUMP Weekend film collaborative;
And we’ll get our weekly arts and culture activities update on Arts Up!
Tonight at 7pm on KTOO 104.3, tune in for the Mudrooms Season 7 sampler
Recent headlines
-
As lands uplift, a wetland refuge in Juneau is losing groundThe land right outside Rue’s house is fairly new. And there’s a geologic explanation for why the view has changed so much since his kids were small.
-
Juneau schools superintendent to resign for position in CaliforniaMark Miller has led the Juneau School District since 2014.
-
Government unable to track hundreds of parents it separated from their childrenOfficials said 1,012 parents and children separated at the border have already been reunited. But up to 463 parents may have been deported or have voluntarily left without their children.
-
Online sales taxes could encourage Alaskans to shop localIn June, the Supreme Court overturned a 1992 decision preventing states and municipalities from taxing online retailers without a presence in their jurisdiction. States and communities that are not home to warehouses, stores or offices belonging to major online retailers can now tax their sales.