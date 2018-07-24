Newscast – Tuesday, July 24, 2018

Stories include a missing Togiak fisherman, a Selawik man who died while swimming, an Anchorage shooting that killed a 15 year boy, latest fundraising totals by gubernatorial candidates, wage increases approved for Juneau police and firefighters, and possible Siberian smoke in Southeast Alaska.
Recent headlines
North Slope’s Kaktovik sees winter increase in polar bears, touristsPolar bears congregate near the village because of bowhead whale bones left on shore by subsistence hunters. But the bears can be trapped there for the winter if they don't make it onto the sea ice before it retreats in August.
We’re drowning in plastic trash. An engineer wants to save usThe engineer views a landfill as a living ecosystem, and the plastic that clogs it as a serious threat that crowds out life and never goes away. Can we eliminate the waste before it smothers us?
Siberian smoke likely the cause of Southeast Alaska’s hazy skiesNational Weather Service meteorologist David Levin says they tracked the source of the smoky haze, which is coming from thousands of miles away -- in Siberia.
College students help keep Bristol Bay sockeye top tierSeafood processors across Bristol Bay in the summer rely mostly on the judgment of college students to determine the caliber of sockeye they're buying from fishermen.