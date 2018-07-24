Newscast – Tuesday, July 24, 2018

Stories include a missing Togiak fisherman, a Selawik man who died while swimming, an Anchorage shooting that killed a 15 year boy, latest fundraising totals by gubernatorial candidates, wage increases approved for Juneau police and firefighters, and possible Siberian smoke in Southeast Alaska.

