A Juneau Afternoon 7-25-2018
Sheli DeLaney will be your host
Get details on the Southeast Alaska State Fair in Haines! The fun starts tomorrow (Thursday);
Hear about Marms and Meeks product release party at Amalga Distillery;
And Alicia Smith from Imagination Station will tell us all about Make-It Mondays and more;
Recent headlines
The Big Thaw: Fishermen in Kodiak cope with record low cod numbersThe cod population in the Gulf of Alaska is at its lowest level on record. The culprit is a warm water mass called "the blob" that churned in the Pacific Ocean between 2013 and 2017.
North Slope’s Kaktovik sees winter increase in polar bears, touristsPolar bears congregate near the village because of bowhead whale bones left on shore by subsistence hunters. But the bears can be trapped there for the winter if they don't make it onto the sea ice before it retreats in August.
We’re drowning in plastic trash. An engineer wants to save usThe engineer views a landfill as a living ecosystem, and the plastic that clogs it as a serious threat that crowds out life and never goes away. Can we eliminate the waste before it smothers us?
Siberian smoke likely the cause of Southeast Alaska’s hazy skiesNational Weather Service meteorologist David Levin says they tracked the source of the smoky haze, which is coming from thousands of miles away -- in Siberia.