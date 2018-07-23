Woman suffers broken pelvis, collar bone in vehicle rollover

A 20-year-old woman was medevaced after her vehicle overturned into the Breakwater Inn parking lot this weekend.

Juneau Police Department received a call about 2:19 a.m. Sunday that a white 1999 Chevy Silverado was upside-down, Juneau Police Lieutenant Krag Campbell said.

“Based on the skid marks in the area it looks like it was heading outbound, crossing the median at one point, then came back and finally went until it entered the parking lot, so probably lost control.”

When officers arrived, Capital City Fire/Rescue was already treating the woman, who broke her pelvis and collar bone.

She was taken to Bartlett Regional Hospital and was medevaced to Alaska Native Medical Center in Anchorage at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday according to Bartlett Community Relations Director Katie Bausler.

Her vehicle was considered totaled. A 1980 Ford van was also likely totaled in the incident after it received damage to its front end. A street sign was also damaged.

Campbell said alcohol and drugs were likely factors in the crash.

The woman was not arrested, so her name was not released, but police are investigating the crash.