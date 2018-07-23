Woman suffers broken pelvis, collar bone in vehicle rollover

A 20-year-old woman was medevaced after her vehicle overturned into the Breakwater Inn parking lot this weekend.
Juneau Police Department received a call about 2:19 a.m. Sunday that a white 1999 Chevy Silverado was upside-down, Juneau Police Lieutenant Krag Campbell said.
“Based on the skid marks in the area it looks like it was heading outbound, crossing the median at one point, then came back and finally went until it entered the parking lot, so probably lost control.”
When officers arrived, Capital City Fire/Rescue was already treating the woman, who broke her pelvis and collar bone.
She was taken to Bartlett Regional Hospital and was medevaced to Alaska Native Medical Center in Anchorage at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday according to Bartlett Community Relations Director Katie Bausler.
Her vehicle was considered totaled. A 1980 Ford van was also likely totaled in the incident after it received damage to its front end. A street sign was also damaged.
Campbell said alcohol and drugs were likely factors in the crash.
The woman was not arrested, so her name was not released, but police are investigating the crash.
Recent headlines
-
Utqiaġvik barbecue connects people to scientific research next doorA science presentation may seem like a hard sell on a Saturday night... but less so if you turn it into a chance to eat and see friends.
-
Nugget Mall’s new owner pledges improvementsThe Nugget Mall has suffered from years of legal and financial troubles. A Seattle creditor is taking over this summer with plans to improve the Mendenhall Valley retail complex.
-
Solarize Anchorage spreads solar across Airport Heights neighborhoodSolarize Anchorage program brings together community members to purchase solar panels in bulk, which saves money for the company that installs the panels and results in a discount for residents.
-
German pilot rescued after landing plane in Glacier BayThorsten Kampe of Germany reported an engine failure Friday and tried landing his small plane Grand Pacific Glacier at the head of Glacier Bay's Tarr Inlet.