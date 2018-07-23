Newscast – Monday, July 23, 2018

Stories include a vehicle roll-over accident, another plane makes emergency landing in Glacier Bay, and a rock from construction kills a boy on the Sterling Highway.
Recent headlines
Solarize Anchorage spreads solar across Airport Heights neighborhoodSolarize Anchorage program brings together community members to purchase solar panels in bulk, which saves money for the company that installs the panels and results in a discount for residents.
German pilot rescued after landing plane in Glacier BayThorsten Kampe of Germany reported an engine failure Friday and tried landing his small plane Grand Pacific Glacier at the head of Glacier Bay's Tarr Inlet.
Amid migrant crises, nations flout international law on refugeesThe rights of refugees were enshrined in international law in the wake of World War II. But those rules aren't always respected.
How little investments can lead to big community change“Everybody has an opinion,” Micheley Kowalski said. “It’s like everyone in here is like ‘You know, Micheley, you know what you should do in the coffeehouse.’ And I’m like ‘Yeah, I know.'”