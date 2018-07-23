German pilot rescued after landing plane in Glacier Bay

A pilot was uninjured after engine problems forced him to land his small plane, a National Park Service news release said.

Thorsten Kampe of Germany reported an engine failure Friday and tried landing his small plane in front of Grand Pacific Glacier at the head of Glacier Bay’s Tarr Inlet.

The nose of his plane became buried in soft sand and the propeller broke.

The cruise ship Island Prince relayed Kampe’s mayday call to the National Park Service.

This was the second plane to go down in Glacier Bay last week. On Wednesday, another plane went into Crillon Lake, southeast of Lituya Bay on Glacier Bay’s outer coast.