German pilot rescued after landing plane in Glacier Bay

A pilot was uninjured after engine problems forced him to land his small plane, a National Park Service news release said.
Thorsten Kampe of Germany reported an engine failure Friday and tried landing his small plane in front of Grand Pacific Glacier at the head of Glacier Bay’s Tarr Inlet.
The nose of his plane became buried in soft sand and the propeller broke.
The cruise ship Island Prince relayed Kampe’s mayday call to the National Park Service.
This was the second plane to go down in Glacier Bay last week. On Wednesday, another plane went into Crillon Lake, southeast of Lituya Bay on Glacier Bay’s outer coast.
Recent headlines
-
Amid migrant crises, nations flout international law on refugeesThe rights of refugees were enshrined in international law in the wake of World War II. But those rules aren't always respected.
-
How little investments can lead to big community change“Everybody has an opinion,” Micheley Kowalski said. “It’s like everyone in here is like ‘You know, Micheley, you know what you should do in the coffeehouse.’ And I’m like ‘Yeah, I know.'”
-
Data: Job losses appear to be slowing across AlaskaNumbers from the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development say the state's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell from 7.2 percent to 7.1 percent in June.
-
Rasmuson Foundation awards $330,000 to revitalize mill buildingThe historic Mill Building may look quite different this time next year, thanks to a grant from the Rasmuson Foundation and, the center hopes, some matching local funds.