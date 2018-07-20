Residents safe after fire engulfs Kimberly Street residence

Two residents and a dog made it safely out of a Mendenhall Valley house fire on Friday.
Capital City Fire/Rescue arrived at the home on the 8000 block of Kimberly Street shortly after 3:30 p.m.
Don Etheridge was in his home across the street when he noticed the smoke.
“We saw smoke coming up about the time the 911 call came across the scanner, went out and made sure they were already out,” Etheridge said. “They came over and stayed in our yard to stay out of harm’s way.”
Etheridge said the fire seemed to start on the back porch before moving into the home.
“We had flames coming out the roof vents when they got here, so it spread quick,” Etheridge said.
The fire was knocked down shortly before 4 p.m. The extent of the damage and possible sources were still being determined Friday afternoon.
American Red Cross volunteers were on the scene offering assistance to the home’s residents.
