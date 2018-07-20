Newscast – Friday, July 20, 2018

Stories include the federal government declining to extend the road out of Juneau and a new Western headquarters may be picked for the Bureau of Land Management.
Recent headlines
Gardentalk – Here’s your primer on picking peoniesMaster Gardener Ed Buyarski has a few tips for selecting and planting peony varieties.
Anchorage struggles to balance homeless camping problemsAnchorage officials are pushing forward with a new plan to more quickly clear away unlawful camps in the city’s parks and greenbelt.
Southeast invests in tourism hoping for big returnBigger and bigger cruise ships bring more and more passengers to the Inside Passage. Southeast Alaska communities are investing more into the tourism industry hoping for a return of that investment.
Immigrant detention is big business for some Alaska Native corporationsSome of the outrage over the separation of families at the southern border has spilled over to the government contractors who work in migrant detention and several of those contracting companies are Alaska Native corporations.