DNA shows Eagle River bears killed were not to blame for attacks

Three bears shot and killed in Eagle River are not the bears responsible for recent maulings, including a fatal attack, the Department of Fish and Game announced Thursday.
The bears’ DNA did not match evidence at the scene of the June maulings near the end of Hiland Road, Fish and Game spokesman Ken Marsh said.
The bear blamed for the attacks remains on the loose.
Marsh said it was a sow brown bear that had attacked and killed Michael Soltis, 44, who lived in the area and was out for a hike.
Soltis was reported missing, and police said the bear was apparently guarding his body.
Two days later, the sow attacked another a man, who was in a search party looking for Soltis. The man survived.
Efforts to trap or find the bear have been ongoing since then.
Marsh said department personnel shot a sow bear and two yearling cubs on Friday near where Soltis’s body had been discovered roughly three weeks after the attacks.
But DNA tests showed the sow bear did not attack either of the men.
Recent headlines
-
Immigrant detention is big business for some Alaska Native corporationsSome of the outrage over the separation of families at the southern border has spilled over to the government contractors who work in migrant detention and several of those contracting companies are Alaska Native corporations.
-
Environmentalists call foul after Fish and Wildlife quietly allows in Izembek land surveyConservation groups say the Interior Department has gone behind the public’s back and conducted a land survey in the Izembek National Wildlife Refuge, in the area of the proposed King Cove road.
-
Feds join governor in ending Juneau road extensionWalker announced in 2016 that he wasn’t going ahead with the project. But the new Federal Highway Administration decision finalizes that choice.
-
Endangered Species Act overhaul could put Alaska’s polar bears in crosshairsThe Trump administration announced revisions to the Endangered Species Act to make it easier for developers to navigate the law. Environmental groups criticized the proposal.