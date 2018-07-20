A Juneau Afternoon, 7-23-18

A Juneau Afternoon 7-23-2018
We are on our summer schedule for A Juneau Afternoon on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. To be a guest on A Juneau Afternoon, go to ktoo [dot] org and click “contact us.”
Today we’ll here a special from Backstory with the American History Guys: A History of Trash
Tonight at 7pm, tune in for the City and Borough of Juneau Assembly meeting
Recent headlines
AK: There and back again, one man’s journey from China to AlaskaYingdi Wang has been Alaska's trade representative in China for nearly two decades.
Gardentalk – Here’s your primer on picking peoniesMaster Gardener Ed Buyarski has a few tips for selecting and planting peony varieties.
Anchorage struggles to balance homeless camping problemsAnchorage officials are pushing forward with a new plan to more quickly clear away unlawful camps in the city’s parks and greenbelt.
Southeast invests in tourism hoping for big returnBigger and bigger cruise ships bring more and more passengers to the Inside Passage. Southeast Alaska communities are investing more into the tourism industry hoping for a return of that investment.