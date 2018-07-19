Newscast – Thursday, July 19, 2018

Stories include a flood warning for Mendenhall Lake and Mendenhall River, two aircraft which went down in separate incidents in Alaska on Wednesday, and a panel finds a lawmaker violated ethics law.
Pilot rescued after his plane crashes in Glacier Bay National ParkA 34-year-old male pilot was rescued after his plane went down Wednesday afternoon in a lake in Glacier Bay National Park.
Anchorage pilot dies, two suffer injuries in Willow plane crashAnchorage-based Regal Air pilot Colt Richter, 24, died and two passengers were injured after a plane crashed Wednesday night in Willow.
Public comment period extended for proposed change to bear baiting regulationIn a Wednesday announcement, Park Service officials extended a public comment period because of high public interest in the proposed change.
New Alaska law allows license to fish to be on your phoneGov. Bill Walker signed House Bill 260 into law, allowing carriers to show their license in paper form or on their cellphone. including a digital copy, or a photograph of a paper copy.