A Juneau Afternoon, 7-20-18

A Juneau Afternoon 7-20-2018

Ben Brown will be your host:

Laugh it up with Byrdcage Art and comedians from the Choked Up Comedy series;

Clay Goode from Goldwing will highlight tonight’s concert and block party;

Get details on the Midsummer Vocal performance from Juneau Lyric Opera;

And learn how you can participate in Juneau’s local hair donation drive!

Live at 3:00 pm on KTOO 104.3, repeated at 4:00 pm on KRNN 102.7.