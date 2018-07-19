A Juneau Afternoon, 7-20-18

A Juneau Afternoon 7-20-2018
Ben Brown will be your host:
Laugh it up with Byrdcage Art and comedians from the Choked Up Comedy series;
Clay Goode from Goldwing will highlight tonight’s concert and block party;
Get details on the Midsummer Vocal performance from Juneau Lyric Opera;
And learn how you can participate in Juneau’s local hair donation drive!
Live at 3:00 pm on KTOO 104.3, repeated at 4:00 pm on KRNN 102.7.
Recent headlines
How bold? Governor’s climate action team talks emissions reduction goals and educationGovernor Bill Walker’s Climate Action Task Force met Wednesday to discuss a draft document that could influence the state’s climate change policy in the future.
Pilot rescued after his plane crashes in Glacier Bay National ParkA 34-year-old male pilot was rescued after his plane went down Wednesday afternoon in a lake in Glacier Bay National Park.
Anchorage pilot dies, two suffer injuries in Willow plane crashAnchorage-based Regal Air pilot Colt Richter, 24, died and two passengers were injured after a plane crashed Wednesday night in Willow.
Public comment period extended for proposed change to bear baiting regulationIn a Wednesday announcement, Park Service officials extended a public comment period because of high public interest in the proposed change.