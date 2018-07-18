Newscast – Wednesday, July 18, 2018

Stories include a flood watch for Mendenhall Lake and Mendenhall River, a no smoking bill signed by Gov. Bill Walker, and a preliminary report is issued for last week’s Taquan Air crash on Prince of Wales Island.

Recent headlines

Flood watch issued for Mendenhall Lake area in effect starting Thursday afternoon.
