Newscast – Wednesday, July 18, 2018

Recent headlines
-
Weather conditions blamed in plane crash, preliminary report saysA preliminary report by National Transportation Safety Board says the pilot in a non-fatal plane crash likely become disoriented after weather conditions worsened during a trip to Ketchikan.
-
F/V Kristi sinks near Clark’s Point, all on board surviveWhen the F/V Kristi lost power on Saturday in the Nushagak District, the tide pushed it between two much larger ships, where it lodged on a Yokohama fender. The Kristi sank, and the captain and crew escaped with seconds to spare.
-
Flood watch issued for Mendenhall Lake area starting Thursday afternoonNational Weather Service issued a flood watch for the Mendenhall Lake and Mendenhall River starting Thursday afternoon and lasting through Friday afternoon.
-
Women aim for firearm mastery at pistol clinicAt the Sitka Sportsmen’s Association indoor shooting range, the fastest-growing user demographic is female. A new pistol clinic is tailored especially for them.