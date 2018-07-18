Flood watch issued for Mendenhall Lake area starting Thursday afternoon

National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the Mendenhall Lake and Mendenhall River starting Thursday afternoon and lasting through Friday afternoon.

A glacial dam release is underway.

Hydrologists say Suicide Basin, located higher up on the ice field from Mendenhall Glacier, is now emptying into Mendenhall Lake.

“Late last night, the water level on the web cam images that we get from Suicide Basin started to show the water level going down,” said Nicole Ferrin, who’s with the National Weather Service office in Juneau. “Subsequently, the lake levels started rising.”

Water levels at Mendenhall Lake are at 6 feet and rising. Flood stage is 9 feet.

At that level, water will cover Mendenhall Lake Campground and the Skaters Cabin Road between Skaters Cabin and the West Glacier Trailhead.

View Drive will be covered at 10.9 feet.

National Weather Service says the lake could crest at 12 feet by Thursday night, with water levels dropping rapidly after that.

Uncertainty about the volume of water being released can affect their forecasts about water levels and timing.