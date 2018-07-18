Candidate for Alaska House doesn’t live in Alaska

JUNEAU — Some Alaska Democratic party leaders are questioning the candidacy of a woman running in their U.S. House primary.
Carol Hafner doesn’t live in Alaska and says she hasn’t visited. But she says she’s serious about running and sharing her perspectives.
Hafner listed New Jersey and South Dakota addresses in her candidate filing.
Under the U.S. Constitution, to serve in Congress, one must, in addition to meeting age and citizenship requirements, inhabit the state at the time elected. Generally, candidates in such races are from Alaska. But not always.
The Alaska Division of Elections says challenges filed by Democrats were made after the protest deadline, and therefore weren’t reviewed.
The highest-profile candidates in the Democratic primary are Dimitri Shein and independent Alyse Galvin.
