A Juneau Afternoon, 7-19-18

A Juneau Afternoon 7-19-2018
We’ll get our weekly update from Juneau Public Libraries;
Solar Energy Research Engineer Roger Davenport will be here to share his knowledge;
SEACC will tell us how we can enjoy the great weather with a beach bonfire;
And we’ll get our weekly arts and culture activities update on Arts Up!
Recent headlines
Arctic without borders: Inuit Circumpolar Council meets in UtqiaġvikThis week, indigenous people from four Arctic countries are gathered in Utqiaġvik for the Inuit Circumpolar Council’s 2018 General Assembly.
Diesel fuel spills in Gambell after pipeline failsIn late June, a pipeline failed in Gambell causing an estimated 2,500 gallons of diesel fuel to spill, but the spill was only recently discovered, according to the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation.
Parnell endorses Dunleavy for governorThe announcement came the same day that Treadwell said he has the business experience needed to be governor – and Dunleavy doesn’t.
Weather conditions blamed in plane crash, preliminary report saysA preliminary report by National Transportation Safety Board says the pilot in a non-fatal plane crash likely become disoriented after weather conditions worsened during a trip to Ketchikan.