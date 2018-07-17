Sitka Assembly looks for ways to increase taxes on visitors

The Sitka Assembly wants to raise bed taxes to 12 percent, but also exempt visitors from paying sales tax on their hotel room.

Sitka voters may see a question on the ballot this fall that wouldn’t improve the city’s bottom line, but could pave the way for a future Assembly to raise taxes on alcohol.

Currently, a transient lodging tax — 6 percent of room cost — goes toward the city’s Visitor Activities Enhancement Fund.

Raising that rate to 12 percent takes voter approval.

If such a question appears on this year’s October ballot and passes, then the Assembly will exempt those paying a transient lodging from the local sales tax.

Assembly members amended Ord 2018-34 on July 11 to raise bed taxes to 12 percent, instead of 14 percent as originally proposed.

Taken together, these ordinances (Motion and Ord 2018-33, Motion and Ord 2018-34) neutralize each other and make no significant positive impact to the city’s bottom line.

The ordinance pair would qualify Sitka to raise taxes on something else entirely — alcohol, Sitka Mayor Matthew Hunter said.

Sitka can only tax liquor as much as their highest sales tax.

In 2002, the Alaska Legislature approved the biggest alcohol tax in state history.

The beverage industry lobbied the state and cities without a liquor tax (such as Sitka) were prohibited from creating one.

“(Sitka) cannot tax alcohol as much as some other communities do. We can only charge as much as any sales tax that we have,” Hunter said. “If the bed tax were raised, that would open up another opportunity for the Assembly to mitigate the cost of alcoholism and alcohol in our community. I know the police department deals heavily with alcoholism in this town.”

This was a baffling pivot for many on the Assembly, as the proposed ballot question makes no mention of how raising bed taxes creates a gateway for a future Assembly to raise alcohol taxes.

“I’m so darn confused with what we’re trying to do here, that I believe the electorate is going to be extremely confused as well,” Steven Eisenbeisz said.

Leaders in the tourism sector spoke against targeted taxes in their industry.

After all, passing this measure would give Sitka the highest bed taxes in the state.

Sherry Aitken of Visit Sitka noted that owners of local restaurants and bars with liquor licenses were not present at to weigh in the Assembly meeting.

“I feel like it would be unfair of us not to let the alcohol distributors in town have the opportunity to speak to you and make their case on why they may or may not think it’s important,” Aitken said. “They make think it’s fine. I’m guessing probably not because most people don’t like taxes.”

People don’t like taxes, and they don’t like confusion.

Assembly members Richard Wein, Aaron Bean, and Steven Eisenbeisz voted down this idea.

But four Assembly members are needed to kill an ordinance.

Bob Potrzuski was absent, so both ordinances passed.

Assembly members will revisit this notion of a transient lodging tax overhaul at their July 24 meeting.

Toward the end of the meeting, Hunter said his intent with these proposals was to create solutions, “small ways to increase modest amounts of revenue for our city government.”

Speaking to Wein, Hunter then said, “I can’t wait for you to bring some solutions to the table in the future.”

Wein responded, “It will take a lot more meetings and a lot more head banging.”

Another pair of ordinances did not gain traction at the Assembly table.

One to eliminate the sales tax on groceries and utilities, pending voter approval to raise property taxes, failed 2-4.

Only Hunter and Knox voted in favor.

An ordinance to put that property tax question on the ballot was postponed.

This meeting is one of the last for the current Assembly.

Hunter is stepping down from the mayoral position.

The filing period for his seat and two others (currently held by Bob Potrzuski and Ben Miyasato) will open July 23.

Elections are Oct. 2.