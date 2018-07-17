Newscast – Tuesday, July 17, 2018

Stories include a new candidate for CBJ Assembly, an update on a search for missing cruise ship passenger, and a rescue of injured hikers in Glacier Bay National Park & Preserve.
Search suspended for cruise ship passenger missing in Glacier BayAn unidentified 69-year-old male passenger of Westerdam disappeared July 13 while the vessel was in Glacier Bay.
Sitka Assembly looks for ways to increase taxes on visitorsCurrently, a transient lodging tax — 6 percent of room cost -- goes toward the city’s Visitor Activities Enhancement Fund. Raising that rate to 12 percent takes voter approval.
Young has about $470K in hand toward Alaska re-election bidFilings with the Federal Election Commission show U.S. Rep. Don Young ended the quarter on June 30 with just under $470,000 available.
Iditarod adds four new board members amid criticismThe Iditarod announced Monday it had added four new members to the Iditarod Trail Committee board.