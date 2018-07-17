A Juneau Afternoon, July 18 2018

A Juneau Afternoon 7-18-2018
Sheli DeLaney will be your host
Get details on the film “Andy Irons: Kissed by God” (three-time world surfing champion who experienced bipolar disorder and opioid addiction) and how you can see it;
Hear about the upcoming event Juneau Meditates with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
Theater in the Rough is extending its run of Twelfth Night, tune in to find out more;
And get excited for the Disability Pride Celebration this weekend!
Live at 3pm on KTOO 104.3, repeated at 4pm on KRNN 102.7
Recent headlines
Search suspended for cruise ship passenger missing in Glacier BayAn unidentified 69-year-old male passenger of Westerdam disappeared July 13 while the vessel was in Glacier Bay.
Sitka Assembly looks for ways to increase taxes on visitorsCurrently, a transient lodging tax — 6 percent of room cost -- goes toward the city’s Visitor Activities Enhancement Fund. Raising that rate to 12 percent takes voter approval.
Young has about $470K in hand toward Alaska re-election bidFilings with the Federal Election Commission show U.S. Rep. Don Young ended the quarter on June 30 with just under $470,000 available.
Iditarod adds four new board members amid criticismThe Iditarod announced Monday it had added four new members to the Iditarod Trail Committee board.