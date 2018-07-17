A Juneau Afternoon, July 18 2018

A Juneau Afternoon 7-18-2018

Sheli DeLaney will be your host

Get details on the film “Andy Irons: Kissed by God” (three-time world surfing champion who experienced bipolar disorder and opioid addiction) and how you can see it;

Hear about the upcoming event Juneau Meditates with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Theater in the Rough is extending its run of Twelfth Night, tune in to find out more;

And get excited for the Disability Pride Celebration this weekend!

Live at 3pm on KTOO 104.3, repeated at 4pm on KRNN 102.7