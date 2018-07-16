Video: Coast Guard rescues two hikers in Glacier Bay

Two hikers were picked up by the U.S. Coast Guard on Saturday in Glacier Bay National Park, after one hiker injured a knee and required immediate medical care.
The hikers sent a transmission through their personal locator beacon. That SOS was received by the Sector Juneau Command Center around 12:40 in the afternoon. A crew from Air Station Sitka then diverted from a training flight to respond. The Jayhawk helicopter crew hoisted up both hikers near Lituya Bay and brought them to Sitka for medical care.
The hikers had planned on hiking from Lituya Bay to Yakutat Bay and had been dropped off two days prior.
