Newscast – Monday, July 16, 2018

Stories include closure of first summer troll opening in Southeast, an update on wildfires burning in the Interior, and a former Olympian named to Iditarod Board of Directors.
Recent headlines
Newly signed ‘Bree’s Law’ aims to curb abuseGov. Bill Walker signed into law July 11 a bill requiring schools to develop and implement programs to curb abusive relationships and dating violence.
Commercial firewood sales proposed for Mitkof Island forest landPersonal use firewood cutting already is allowed. But commercial sale of that wood is something that local residents have sought on Mitkof.
Fairbanks Four suit alleges misconduct, questions settlement agreementFour Native men, known as the Fairbanks Four, allege racial bias driven police misconduct, including coercion of false confessions and fabrication of evidence, which lead to their being wrongfully convicted of a 1997 murder.
Destination likely sank after accumulating ice in heavy freezing spray, report saysFederal investigators concluded that F/V Destination, which sank in the Bering Sea last winter, likely capsized after the vessel became coated in hundreds of thousands of pounds of ice.