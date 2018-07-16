Newly signed ‘Bree’s Law’ aims to curb abuse

Gov. Bill Walker signed into law July 11 a bill requiring schools to develop and implement programs to curb abusive relationships and dating violence.
House Bill 214, or Bree’s Law, requires the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development to work in tandem with school districts to create programs that help students navigate emotions and build healthy relationships.
The bill is named after Bree Moore, a 20-year-old woman from Anchorage who was murdered by her boyfriend in 2014.
Her parents lobbied for the legislation in hopes that her death could be used to educate Alaska’s young people about dating and domestic violence.
Rep. Harriet Drummond, D-Anchorage, said in a news release, “The bill stipulates that the program include parental notification, training for both teachers and students, and a periodic review to ensure the program is consistent with best practices.”
Recent headlines
-
Commercial firewood sales proposed for Mitkof Island forest landPersonal use firewood cutting already is allowed. But commercial sale of that wood is something that local residents have sought on Mitkof.
-
Fairbanks Four suit alleges misconduct, questions settlement agreementFour Native men, known as the Fairbanks Four, allege racial bias driven police misconduct, including coercion of false confessions and fabrication of evidence, which lead to their being wrongfully convicted of a 1997 murder.
-
Destination likely sank after accumulating ice in heavy freezing spray, report saysFederal investigators concluded that F/V Destination, which sank in the Bering Sea last winter, likely capsized after the vessel became coated in hundreds of thousands of pounds of ice.
-
Alutiiq ancestral objects return home to Kodiak after nearly 150 yearsA French museum, Musee Boulogne-Sur-Mer, will loan ancestral artifacts collected in the Kodiak Archipelago nearly 150 years ago to the Alutiiq Museum and Archaeological Repository in Kodiak where they will remain for five years.