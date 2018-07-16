Hundreds of rotting fish discarded near Alaska city

ANCHORAGE — Authorities are investigating after hundreds of fish were left rotting on a hillside near Wasilla.
KTUU-TV reports the fish that appear to be salmon were discarded off a hiking trail near Knik Goose Bay Road. The overpowering smell suggests the fish were left there for some time.
Ken Marsh, a public information officer with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, says leaving fish waste on public or private property can attract bears, resulting in a fine of up to $1,000. He says the discarded fish is now a matter for law enforcement.
Wildlife biologist Dave Battle says fish attract bears, which can become aggressive to defend a food source.
Wasilla is about 40 miles north of Anchorage.
Recent headlines
-
Salmon scales tell researchers a lot about the fish returning to Bristol BayBy examining small lines on the backs of salmon scales, researchers can determine the age of salmon returning to Bristol Bay. That information is crucial to fisheries management and forecasts.
-
Watch: Trump, Putin meet after new charges over Moscow’s 2016 election interferenceThe leaders hold a joint press conference after speaking privately for about two hours. Their first stand-alone summit comes on the heels of the indictment of 12 Russian intelligence officers.
-
Denali photograph by Ansel Adams up for auctionAdams' original photograph of Denali and Wonder Lake is being sold in an online auction that ends Thursday, the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported.
-
Soccer fans pack Coppa to cheer on teams in World Cup finalSoccer fans in Alaska’s capital city had few options to watch Sunday’s World Cup final. Fortunately, Coppa opened early to screen the match between France and Croatia.