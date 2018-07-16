Denali photograph by Ansel Adams up for auction

FAIRBANKS — An iconic image of an Alaskan landscape taken by renowned American photographer Ansel Adams is up for auction this week.
Adams’ original photograph of Denali and Wonder Lake is being sold in an online auction that ends Thursday, the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported.
The black and white photograph taken at Denali National Park features North America’s tallest mountain, previously known as Mount McKinely, in the background with the lake in the foreground. The image mounted on board was printed in 1948 and has an estimated value of $4,000 to $6,000.
London-based auction house Christie’s is selling the gelatin silver print in an auction of photographs from the Museum of Modern Art in New York. The sale is to benefit the acquisition fund for the museum’s department of photography, according to Christie’s.
“Adam’s love of nature led him to photograph places such as Yosemite Valley and the Alaska wilderness,” the auction house said in a statement. “Adams was an advocate for the magnificence of Alaska’s natural surrounding, after visiting there with his son and capturing Mount McKinley and Wonder Lake.”
As of Sunday, the photo’s top bid was $13,000.
