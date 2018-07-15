Staffing shortfalls lead to longer 911 hold times, backlogs

ANCHORAGE — Clerks at the Anchorage Police Department say they’re increasingly overwhelmed with paperwork and dispatchers are swamped with calls.
The department has added about 100 new police officers in three years without hiring additional support staff.
The Anchorage Daily News reports that means the public is spending more time on hold when calling 911 or when dialing a non-emergency number to file stolen vehicle reports.
Empty dispatch jobs may mean a delay in an officer showing up to a crime.
The administration of Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz says it aims to beef up other parts of the police department.
It’s not yet clear where the money for more support staff will come from. The dispatchers and records clerks the managers are asking for could cost about $600,000 in salaries.
Recent headlines
-
How Gustavus’ spruce tips get into Juneau’s ice cream and boozeEach spring, about 50 pickers young and old get paid a few bucks a pound to collect spruce tips during a short harvest window in small town Gustavus.
-
When traditional banking isn’t an option, try this out insteadKnik Tribal Council started developing it’s lending program three years ago and is just now giving out housing loans. They are the only statewide organization of its type, though there are other regionally focused ones. At least half of their clients need to be Alaska Native or Native American, but anyone can apply.
-
Massive iceberg looms over a village in GreenlandThe giant mountain of ice towers is threatening a tiny village, causing authorities to evacuate residents.
-
Web-based app provides ‘entry point’ to understand indigenous history of land you’re onCanada-based web developer Victor Temprano created a web-based app that can help educate people about Native peoples and their historical lands. He said he wanted to do his part to right what he considers wrongs and injustices experienced by indigenous tribes.