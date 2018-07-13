Newscast – Friday, July 13, 2018

Stories include a trailer fire at Kodzoff Acres, a man in the water at Marine park, and the Columbia’s return to service.
Recent headlines
Gardentalk — Trim a little now for a bigger harvest laterPrune each tomato or cucumber plant's extra side shoots so it can put more energy into growing more fruit. Better ventilation and airflow around the plants also limits mold and mildew infections.
Remote court proceedings frustrate Haines law enforcementFor rural communities like Haines, where residents are already separated from some court services, the impacts of a shrinking budget compound existing frustrations.
Chinese delegation visits Kodiak as Trump administration issues new proposed tariffsA delegation from China visited Kodiak Island with the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute, touring fish processing plants in Kodiak and Larsen Bay.
Deadline to register to vote in primary election approachingTo vote in Alaska, you must be a U.S. citizen, a resident of Alaska, and 18 years or older on Election Day. On your application you must provide a physical residence address, proof of identify and date of birth.