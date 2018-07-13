Marijuana ad complicates delivery of Haines newspaper

A small Alaska newspaper is scrambling to distribute papers after the U.S. Postal Service refused shipment over a marijuana ad.
Jenny-Marie Stryker is a reporter with the Chilkat Valley News in Haines. She says a new marijuana business took out the ad.
She says the paper didn’t realize it would be problematic until it was contacted by the Postal Service.
Marijuana is legal in Alaska but illegal on the federal level.
Stryker says the ad, at the bottom of a page, was being cut out of papers bound for out-of-town subscribers. Those in town were invited to pick theirs up. Some were delivered.
Because there were ads on the other side of the marijuana ad, the paper did not cut it out of papers distributed in person locally.
Recent headlines
-
With groceries dwindling on a remote Alaska island, the government opened a seal harvest earlyDwindling supplies of groceries on a remote Bering Sea island prompted the federal government last month to approve an unusual, early opening of an annual subsistence seal harvest.
-
Trump administration puts brakes on Indian Country in AlaskaAlaska tribes' are in legal limbo after the Interior Department said it was suspending accepting lands into federal trust pending a fresh legal review,. Many tribes in Alaska have long sought trust status for land that exempts it from state and local jurisdictions.
-
Gardentalk — Trim a little now for a bigger harvest laterPrune each tomato or cucumber plant's extra side shoots so it can put more energy into growing more fruit. Better ventilation and airflow around the plants also limits mold and mildew infections.
-
Remote court proceedings frustrate Haines law enforcementFor rural communities like Haines, where residents are already separated from some court services, the impacts of a shrinking budget compound existing frustrations.