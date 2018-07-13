Emergency personnel rescue person who fell into water at Marine Park

Emergency personnel rescued someone who fell into the water near Marine Park early Friday morning.
Capital City Fire/Rescue received a call about 2 a.m. that a male subject had fallen into the water and was unconscious, Assistant Fire Chief Ed Quinto said.
“Two of his friends had attempted to go into the water to save him and another bystander went into the water. The three other people were told to come out of the water since it was unsafe.”
Quinto said two Fire/Rescue crew members went into the water wearing dry suits and life jackets — and brought the man to shore.
He was taken by ambulance to Bartlett Regional Hospital, where he was reportedly conscious. His two friends also were treated for hypothermia.
