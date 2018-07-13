A Juneau Afternoon 7-16-2018
We are on our summer schedule for A Juneau Afternoon on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
It’s Music Monday; today we’ll hear KRNN Presents: Highlights from the 2016 season.
Recent headlines
Trump administration puts brakes on Indian Country in AlaskaAlaska tribes' are in legal limbo after the Interior Department said it was suspending accepting lands into federal trust pending a fresh legal review,. Many tribes in Alaska have long sought trust status for land that exempts it from state and local jurisdictions.
Gardentalk — Trim a little now for a bigger harvest laterPrune each tomato or cucumber plant's extra side shoots so it can put more energy into growing more fruit. Better ventilation and airflow around the plants also limits mold and mildew infections.
Remote court proceedings frustrate Haines law enforcementFor rural communities like Haines, where residents are already separated from some court services, the impacts of a shrinking budget compound existing frustrations.
Chinese delegation visits Kodiak as Trump administration issues new proposed tariffsA delegation from China visited Kodiak Island with the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute, touring fish processing plants in Kodiak and Larsen Bay.