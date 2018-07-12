Newscast – Thursday, July 12, 2018

Stories include more tariffs that could affect Alaska seafood reprocessed in China, four Prince of Wales Island crash survivors being sent to Seattle for medical treatment, and Juneau police citing a pet cremation business for carcasses that were attracting bears.
Recent headlines
Hatchery debate wages on as research continuesFor the second time this year, Alaska’s Board of Fisheries will weigh an emergency petition to block a Solomon Gulch Hatchery from increasing its production. This is the latest skirmish in a battle over whether pink salmon hatcheries are causing more harm than good.
Judge rules against plaintiffs in sealed search warrant suitFormer Petersburg resident Danny Thompson and current resident Greg Richeson filed the challenge to state rules of criminal procedure for evidence seized in a criminal investigation that doesn’t result in any charges.
Latest China tariffs likely to hit Alaska seafood, experts sayThe Trump administration proposed Tuesday $200 billion in new tariffs on China, upsetting markets worldwide. Some of those new tariffs could affect Alaska seafood.
Commercial company conducts rocket exercise at Kodiak launch facilityA commercial company wants to launch small payloads into the Earth’s orbit and is conducting tests for a future launch from Alaska Aerospace Corporation’s facility at Narrow Cape. The goal is to develop a streamlined rocket or vehicle to carry small payloads.