A Juneau Afternoon, July 13 2018

A Juneau Afternoon 7-13-2018
Andy Kline hosts:
Pioneers of Alaska will be here to talk about the plaque dedication commemorating the Princess Sophia;
Coppa tells us how they’re celebrating National Ice Cream Day;
Morgan Johnson, UAS student, will discuss how she designed the new campus disc golf course
And we’ll hear about the Aukeman Triathlon coming up next month!
Recent headlines
Southeast crab fishermen will have full season in 2018Southeast Alaska’s Dungeness crab fishery had a strong first week and will not have a shortened season like last year. Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced in late June that crabbers would have a full two-month summer season.
Hatchery debate wages on as research continuesFor the second time this year, Alaska’s Board of Fisheries will weigh an emergency petition to block a Solomon Gulch Hatchery from increasing its production. This is the latest skirmish in a battle over whether pink salmon hatcheries are causing more harm than good.
Judge rules against plaintiffs in sealed search warrant suitFormer Petersburg resident Danny Thompson and current resident Greg Richeson filed the challenge to state rules of criminal procedure for evidence seized in a criminal investigation that doesn’t result in any charges.
Latest China tariffs likely to hit Alaska seafood, experts sayThe Trump administration proposed Tuesday $200 billion in new tariffs on China, upsetting markets worldwide. Some of those new tariffs could affect Alaska seafood.