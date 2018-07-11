Alaskan skier Kikkan Randall reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Kikkan Randall grew up in Anchorage and helped earn the first gold medal ever for the women’s cross-country ski team. (Photo by Emily Russell/Alaska Public Media)

Kikkan Randall grew up in Anchorage and helped earn the first gold medal ever for the women’s cross-country ski team. (Photo by Emily Russell/Alaska Public Media)

Alaskan skier and Olympic gold medalist Kikkan Randall has cancer, she said in an announcement on Instagram Wednesday morning.

“The color pink has taken on a new chapter in my life,” Randall said in her post on social media.

Known for her pink-streaked hair, the skier said she was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.

Doctors caught it early and said her prognosis is good, but Randall said in her post she expects her life to change quite a bit in the coming months.

Randall had just moved to British Columbia with her husband and son,  after her decades-long ski career that included five Olympics and culminated in the first gold medal ever for the U.S. women’s cross-country ski team.

The color pink has taken on a new chapter in my life as I was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. Although we caught it early and the prognosis is good, my life will change quite a bit in the coming months. I have returned to Anchorage for treatment at @providencealaska Cancer Center. It’s a scary thing to learn you have cancer and I have wondered every day since how this could have possibly happened to me. But I have promised myself that I will remain positive and active and determined throughout my treatment. I am going to bring as much tenacity, strength, and energy toward this challenge as I have throughout my entire career. I began my first round of chemo on Monday surrounded by great friends and family. I made to sure get a gym workout in beforehand, rode my bike to and from the hospital, and wore my happy shoes. I will be using my blog to keep everyone posted through my upcoming journey. #Kikkanimal @llbean @aktivmotkreft @aktiv_usa photos by @charlesrenfroski

A post shared by Kikkan Randall (@kikkanimal) on

Randall grew up in Anchorage and has returned to undergo treatment at Providence Medical Center.

She said in her Instagram post she’s scared but is determined to remain positive and active throughout treatment.

“I am going to bring as much tenacity, strength, and energy toward this challenge as I have throughout my entire career,” Randall’s post said.

Randall started her first round of chemotherapy Monday.

0

Recent headlines

X