A Juneau Afternoon, 7-12-2018

Sheli DeLaney hosts:
We’ll get our weekly update from Juneau Public Libraries;
Enrique Bravo will highlight upcoming performances by Summer Theater Arts Rendezvous aka STAR;
And get the details about the Voter Registration Open House from the Division of Elections;
We’ll also get our weekly arts and culture activities update on Arts Up!
Recent headlines
Cremator cited for attracting bears with dead petsPet cremator Mike Dzuiba said the deceased animals were in a shelter at his home where he temporarily kept them before moving them to his shop for cremation.
Unalaskans express overwhelming support for ban on plastic bagsAs it stands, the proposed ordinance would put the burden on retailers. Starting Jan. 1, businesses would receive $100 fines for providing customers with a disposable shopping bag.
Chloe French brings a new twist to the Tlingit ceremonial bibBellingham, Washington-based Tlingit artist Chloe French recently was an artist in residence at the Sheldon Jackson Museum in Sitka. Her work is inspired by Tlingit ceremonial bibs, but she adds her own twist to the tradition.
Alaskan skier Kikkan Randall reveals breast cancer diagnosisAlaskan skier and Olympic gold medalist Kikkan Randall has cancer, she said in an announcement on Instagram Wednesday morning. “The color pink has taken on a new chapter in my life,” Randall said in her post on social media.