Trooper identified in fatal Copper Center shooting

Alaska State Troopers released the identity of the trooper who fatally shot a Copper Center man on early Friday.
Glennallen-based Alaska State Trooper Kamau Leigh shot Eric Hash at a Copper Center residence. Troopers say family members called, saying Hash had assaulted one person, and others were in fear of being hurt.
Troopers say Hash advanced toward Leigh’s patrol vehicle with a container of an “incapacitating, flammable liquid.”
The six-year troopers veteran Leigh fired at Hash, who was medivaced to a hospital, but later died.
Alaska Bureau of Investigation will investigate the shooting, after which the Office of Special Prosecution will make a determination on whether deadly force was justified.
Leigh was one of five officers involved in a September 2015 shooting in Fairbanks. Vincent Perdue, 33, died and Sarah Smoke, 20, was injured after a vehicle chase in which they fired on pursuing officers.
