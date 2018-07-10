Newscast – Tuesday, July 10, 2018

Stories include the latest about a plane crash on Mount Jumbo on Prince of Wales Island and a missing passenger from the cruise ship Seven Seas Mariner.
Recent headlines
Ketchikan school board votes to investigate district’s actions in Edwards’ caseThe Ketchikan School District is going to hire an independent investigator to look into the district’s actions regarding former teacher Doug Edwards, who faces charges that he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl at the high school, as well as other locations.
Coast Guard, partners search ferries for illegal activity, drugsU.S. Coast Guard and Alaska law enforcement agencies seized 56 grams of heroin, an ounce of methamphetamine, and almost 2 pounds of non-commercial marijuana in a large-scale search for illegal activity on ferries in Washington state and Alaska.
Updated: Eleven people survive floatplane crash on Prince of Wales IslandAn airplane with 11 people on board has crashed on Mount Jumbo on Prince of Wales Island. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, all 11 have reportedly survived. Petty Officer Charly Hengen said the plane crashed about 2,000 feet up the mountain.
Activists call on Murkowski to carefully vet new Supreme Court nomineeA news conference outside the federal building in Anchorage, and then a demonstration at a downtown building that houses offices for Alaska’s two U.S. senators, focused on the role of U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski in the appointment process.