Hart enters race for House District 33

Two Haines residents want to represent Lynn Canal communities in the Alaska House of Representatives. Tom Morphet and James Hart filed to run for House District 33.

Hart paddled in a dugout canoe from Haines to Juneau with North Tide Canoe Kwaan during Celebration. Speaking by phone during the gathering of Native culture, the 28-year-old Tlingit leader says he decided to run after current Rep. Sam Kito III chose not to seek re-election.

“I just wanted to make sure there was a good voice that came from the district, was familiar with all the communities and has connections to all those communities,” Hart said.

The Chilkoot Indian Association Tribal Council member also is a delegate of the Central Council of Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes.

Last year, Hart worked as a public policy fellow for Sitka Rep. Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins.

“Having experience in meetings and being able to voice your opinion isn’t an easy task, but it’s necessary in order to conduct business in the right way and make sure it’s right for everybody, not just one selective group,” Hart said.

Outside of government, Hart said he’s worn a number of different hats in Haines.

“I have done almost everything there is to do workwise in Haines,” Hart said. “I’ve worked on the slime-line at Haines Packing. I’ve worked as a laborer with construction contractors. I’ve been a commercial fisherman, involved with tribal politics, and state government. I’ve been involved with art and my culture, culture camps. And those are the things that really fuel my fire: government and tribal leadership. Those are really key things in my life that keep me going.”

Hart said he thinks being a young candidate will help him bring an important voice to the Legislature.

“I feel like it’s a good position to be in because it allows me to bring the concerns of the younger generation to the table, which deserves a seat,” Hart said.

He also sees an opportunity to learn from more experienced legislators.

“It’s a circular process that needs to happen,” Hart said. “There needs to be a younger generation speaking and learning from the older generations. I’m going to take it upon myself searching for the next generation to begin stepping up in different capacities and start their role as future leaders.”

Hart said he’s not going into the campaign with specific issues of his own. Rather, he wants to hear from constituents about what is important to them.

“I don’t have any particular issues for myself personally,” Hart said. “I feel like it would be my job to speak with everyone in the district and find out exactly what those issues are within the district, and move forward in that manner.”

House District 33 represents Skagway, Haines, Klukwan, Excursion Inlet, Gustavus, downtown Juneau and Douglas.

Hart and Morphet are both running in the Democratic primary. They join Democratic candidates Steven Handy and Sara Hannan of Douglas.

Chris Dimond of Douglas is running as an independent, so his name won’t appear on the primary ballot. He needs to collect about 150 signatures to get his name on the general election ballot.