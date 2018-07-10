A Juneau Afternoon, 7-11-18

A Juneau Afternoon 7-11-2018

Sheli DeLaney will be your host;

We’ll hear about Guns and Hoses, the charity softball tournament that pits local law enforcement against local firefighters;

SEACC will highlight the screening of Irreparable Harm at the Goldtown Nick;

Julie Coppens, Director of Outreach and Engagement at Perseverance Theater, will update us on their activities;

And get details on Juneau Dance Camp Weekend!