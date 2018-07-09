Newscast – Monday, July 9, 2018

Stories include a GCI outage, officer-involved shooting in Fairbanks, a Colorado woman sues an Alaska Native corporation, and Southeast sets new temperature records.
Recent headlines
Are great white sharks sinking their teeth into Bering Sea seals?In the past three years or so, Brandon Ahmasuk says something strange has been opening its jaws to marine mammals in the Bering Sea.
Summer camp promotes Alutiiq culture on Afognak IslandThe land on which the camp sits was owned by Afognak Native Corporation and, after an archeaological dig was completed, the camp was turned over to the tribe and later the land was donated as well. Native Village of Afognak turned it into the kids cultural camp.
GCI customers in Alaska experiencing outageAccording to a Facebook post, GCI said it is experiencing an outage affecting customers in Alaska. A commercial power outage is to blame, according to the post.
When fishing’s a bust, good attitudes can take you farThe Nushagak District has been harvesting about 1 million fish every day for a week now, so what happens when you inexplicably miss out on that bounty?